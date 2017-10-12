TÜRKİYE
Turkey-US visa row affects tourists and nearby businesses
The United States and Turkey's suspension of visa services for each other has greater effects then just on diplomatic relations. Tourists, vacation agencies and local businesses that thrive off of embassy traffic are all experiencing its effects.
As a result of the suspension of visa services, the normally busy US consulates in Istanbul and Ankara and the smaller shops in their near vicinity. October 9, 2017. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 12, 2017

Along with creating diplomatic tensions between the two states, the United States' and Turkey's mutual suspension of visa services has disrupted the plans of thousands of Turkish tourists, students and business people. It's also caused a loss of vital income for some small businesses here in Istanbul.

The visa suspension came after Turkish authorities arrested a Turkish employee working at the American consulate in Istanbul on charges of espionage and alleged ties to US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, blamed for last year's failed coup.

In an interview with Haberturk on Thursday, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said representatives from the two countries will come together in the forthcoming days and cooperate to resolve tensions.

On Wednesday, The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and according to a statement, expressed "profound concern" over the situation.

The phone call is the highest level of contact since the suspension of visa services by both countries over the weekend. 

TRT World’s Shamim Chowdhury went to meet some of those affected by the suspension:

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
