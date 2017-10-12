Along with creating diplomatic tensions between the two states, the United States' and Turkey's mutual suspension of visa services has disrupted the plans of thousands of Turkish tourists, students and business people. It's also caused a loss of vital income for some small businesses here in Istanbul.

The visa suspension came after Turkish authorities arrested a Turkish employee working at the American consulate in Istanbul on charges of espionage and alleged ties to US-based cleric Fetullah Gulen, blamed for last year's failed coup.

In an interview with Haberturk on Thursday, Turkish Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said representatives from the two countries will come together in the forthcoming days and cooperate to resolve tensions.

On Wednesday, The US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson spoke by phone with his Turkish counterpart Mevlut Cavusoglu and according to a statement, expressed "profound concern" over the situation.