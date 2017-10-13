Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov told US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on Thursday that Russia was preparing lawsuits to reclaim what Moscow says was illegally seized property in the United States.

Lavrov, in a telephone conversation with Tillerson, also said it was unacceptable that US authorities had removed Russian flags from its seized diplomatic buildings in the United States, the ministry said.

US State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert, asked about the accusations later, told reporters that US actions at the shuttered Russian facilities were "perfectly legal" and were carried out with "a lot of thought" and in a "judicious fashion."