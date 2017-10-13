A car bombing targeting displaced Syrians in the northeastern province of Hasakah on Thursday killed at least 18 people, a war monitor said.

The Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said the attack was carried out by Daesh and took place in an area where Syrians displaced from Deir Ezzor province usually gather.

Observatory head Rami Abdel Rahman said "at least 18 people, including displaced persons were killed".

Two separate offensives targeting Daesh are underway in the eastern oil-rich province of Deir Ezzor, one by Russia-backed regime forces and the other by US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF).