The case against disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein took on an international dimension Thursday, with New York police saying they are probing allegations of a 2004 sexual assault while British police said they had opened an inquiry into a separate complaint dating to the 1980s.

An avalanche of claims of sexual harassment, assault and rape by the hugely influential Hollywood producer have surfaced since the publication last week of an explosive New York Times report alleging a history of abusive behavior dating back decades.

A spokesman for the New York Police Department confirmed that it was investigating the 2004 case, but provided no details.

The New York Daily News reported that the case involved aspiring actress Lucia Evans, who earlier told the New Yorker magazine that Weinstein had forced her to perform oral sex on him.

"Second chance"

Meanwhile, a statement from Scotland Yard said the Metropolitan Police were investigating "an allegation of sexual assault by Merseyside Police." It did not elaborate.