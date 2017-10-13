A Hong Kong court on Friday found nine pro-democracy activists guilty of criminal contempt of court for refusing to leave a protest site during the 2014 Occupy demonstrations which brought major roads in the city to a halt.

The charge relates to a court-ordered injunction to clear a protest camp in the Mong Kok district of the Chinese-ruled financial hub after nearly 79 days of street occupations pushing for full democracy.

Hong Kong, a former British colony, returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under a "one country, two systems" formula that promises it a high degree of autonomy and freedoms not enjoyed on the mainland, including an independent judiciary.

But a series of court cases against about 100 young democracy activists has shaken confidence in the city's vaunted rule of law and critics fear a watering down of its freedoms and creeping interference by Communist Party rulers in Beijing.

In a summary of his judgement, the judge, Andrew Chan, said the nine defendants had refused to leave the site despite repeated warnings from bailiffs.

The activists had "banded together to fight for their beliefs" and their actions "amounted to a serious interference with the administration of justice", he wrote.

"Having considered all the evidence, the court is satisfied that they are guilty of criminal contempt ... This case is not about the right or wrong of the Occupy movement."