US President Donald Trump plans to deliver a broad and harsh critique of Iran in a speech on Friday declaring that the landmark Iran nuclear deal is not in America's national security interests, according to US officials and outside advisers to the administration.

According to a report in the New York Times, the president will not certify Iran's compliance to the deal signed two years ago. Trump is supposed to acknowledge Iran's compliance by signing off on the deal every 90 days and has done so two time so far.

Underscoring that the Iran nuclear deal is no longer in US national security interests, Trump will maintain he won't withdraw from the 2015 international accord or immediately re-impose sanctions against Tehran, according to US officials and outside advisers to the administration.

Trump's speech from the White House will outline specific faults he finds in the 2015 accord but will also focus on an array of Iran's troubling non-nuclear activities, four officials and advisers said.

Those include Tehran's ballistic missile program, support for Syrian regime leader Bashar al Assad, Lebanon's Hezbollah movement and other groups that destabilise the region.

Preview of speech

Under US law, Trump faces a Sunday deadline to notify Congress whether Iran is complying with the accord that was painstakingly negotiated over 18 months by the Obama administration and determine if it remains a national security priority.

Although Trump intends to say Iran is living up to the letter of the agreement, he will make the case that the deal is fatally flawed and that its non-nuclear behaviour violates the spirit of the regional stability it was intended to encourage, the officials and advisers said.

The officials and advisers, who insisted on anonymity because they were not authorised to publicly preview the speech, said Trump will not call for a re-imposition of nuclear sanctions on Tehran.

He will urge lawmakers to codify tough new requirements for Tehran to continue to benefit from the sanctions relief that it won in exchange for curbing its atomic program.

And he'll announce his long-anticipated intent to impose sanctions on Iran's Revolutionary Guard Corps by designating it a terrorist organisation under an existing executive order, according to the officials and advisers.

In addition, Trump will ask Congress to amend or replace outright the legislation that currently requires him to certify Iranian compliance every 90 days.

Officials have said that Trump hates the requirement more than the nuclear deal itself because it forces him to take a position every three months on what he has denounced as the worst deal in American history.

That frequency has also irritated aides who have complained that they are spending inordinate amounts of time on certification at the expense of other issues.

Iran and Russia's reactions

If the United States leaves the Iran nuclear deal, this will be the end of this international agreement, the TASS news agency cited Iranian parliament speaker Ali Larijani as saying on Friday.