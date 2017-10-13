Spain's deputy prime minister says that Catalonia's leader needs to answer "yes" or "no" to a demand for clarification from central authorities on whether he has declared independence in the northeastern region.

The central government has given Carles Puigdemont a Monday deadline to make his stance clear and to fall in line with Spain's constitutional laws before October 19 if he wants to avoid losing autonomous powers in the region.

Spanish deputy premier Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said "it's just a yes or a no," during a routine briefing following a weekly Cabinet meeting. She added that "it's in Puigdemont's hands" to avoid extraordinary measures by the central government and repair social division.

She also called for him to act fast to shield the economy in Catalonia from further damage, accusing the regional government of "creating the conditions to plunge Catalonia into a deceleration and even an economic recession."

EU warning