Catalonia faces pressure over independence decision
Spain's Deputy PM Soraya Saenz de Santamaria says Catalonia has to decide on whether it will declare independence from Spain or not.
Protesters wave Spanish and Catalan flags during a demonstration called by Catalan Civil Society under the motto "Catalonia yes, Spain too" in Barcelona on October 12, 2017. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 13, 2017

Spain's deputy prime minister says that Catalonia's leader needs to answer "yes" or "no" to a demand for clarification from central authorities on whether he has declared independence in the northeastern region.

The central government has given Carles Puigdemont a Monday deadline to make his stance clear and to fall in line with Spain's constitutional laws before October 19 if he wants to avoid losing autonomous powers in the region.

Spanish deputy premier Soraya Saenz de Santamaria said "it's just a yes or a no," during a routine briefing following a weekly Cabinet meeting. She added that "it's in Puigdemont's hands" to avoid extraordinary measures by the central government and repair social division.

She also called for him to act fast to shield the economy in Catalonia from further damage, accusing the regional government of "creating the conditions to plunge Catalonia into a deceleration and even an economic recession."

EU warning

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker is appealing to Spain's separatist Catalonia region not to declare independence as it will only encourage other regions to break away.

Juncker said on Friday that it was a Spanish issue rather than an EU one but that if "Catalonia splits off, then others will do that too. I wouldn't like that."

He said in Luxembourg that he "wouldn't like a European Union that in 15 years consists of 98 states. It's already pretty difficult with 28."

Catalonia's separate administration wants the EU to mediate with the government in Madrid, but Spanish Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy refuses to seek outside help.

Juncker sees no EU role, and says that "if only one side asks for mediation then this will lead to considerable arguments in the European Union and that's why one can't do that."

SOURCE:AP
