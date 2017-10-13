Amazon Studios chief Roy Price was put on an immediate leave of absence on Thursday, the company said, following allegations that he harassed a producer and ignored an actress’s claim of a sexual assault by producer Harvey Weinstein.

The Hollywood Reporter on Thursday reported an allegation by Isa Hackett, a producer on one of Amazon.com Inc’s shows, that Price had lewdly propositioned her in 2015.

Amazon said in a statement: ”Roy Price is on leave of absence effective immediately. We are reviewing our options for the projects we have with The Weinstein Co.”

Hackett did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reuters could not independently confirm the allegation. Price could not immediately be reached independently by Reuters and he declined to comment to the Hollywood Reporter.

Price’s removal creates uncertainty about the studio’s direction when Amazon is investing more on video content than ever before – some $4.5 billion this year.

The studio’s Chief Operating Officer Albert Cheng will step in as the interim chief, Amazon said.