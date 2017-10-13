WORLD
1 MIN READ
Is Haiti destined to be poor forever?
As the UN ends its 13-year peacekeeping mission in Haiti, it leaves behind a desperately poor country. But its failing education system is making the situation worse.
An unpaid child servant balances a sack of water bags for sale, on his head in the streets of Petion-Ville, a suburb of Port-au-Prince, Haiti. May 23, 2017 / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 13, 2017

According to the World Bank, over more than 8) percent of Haitians live on less than $3 a day, making it one of the poorest countries in the Western Hemisphere.

This is partly due to their history of coups and military interference in politics but the lack of education is also a major factor.

Haitian law sets a cap on public schooling fees at $16 a year, but the cost of a uniform, shoes and school supplies is simply beyond the reach of many parents.

TRT World's Anelise Borges has more. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
