A story was published by Vanity Fair on Wednesday further ignited talk that the 25th Amendment might be enacted by the United States Vice President and Cabinet against Trump.

Reporting on numerous interviews conducted with Republican officials and White House workers, Vanity Fair reported that the president was "unravelling."

The 25th Amendment was adopted in 1967 as a clarification to the US Constitution in the case of an unfit or unable President.

Its four sections prescribe the procedures for the replacement of both the president and vice president’s office in case of death, removal, resignation or incapacitation, respectively.

All sections have been invoked previously except for Section Four, and now some believe that it too will be used in the near future against Trump.

Rifts between the President and Republican members of Congress were already known, given the inability of the administration to pass a health bill to repeal previous president Barack Obama's Affordable Care Act, despite having a majority in both levels of Congress.

In addition, previous members of Trump administration have gone to part ways and harshly criticise the president, the most recent of which is his former chief strategist Steve Bannon.

In fact, Vanity Fair reports that when Bannon tried to warn the President of the 25th amendment, saying that it posed a greater threat to his presidency than impeachment, Trump reportedly said, “What’s that?”

On October 4, Republican Senator Bob Corker also spoke out against Trump, saying to a couple of reporters that it was only thanks to certain officials in the White House that prevented Trump leading the country into chaos.

A couple of days later, Trump tweeted about the senator not having the courage to run for another term in office and that Corker had “begged” Trump for his endorsement. The president also criticised Corker for his role in the Iran nuclear agreement, a deal that the president has been a very vocal critique of.

Corker replied a couple of hours later with the following tweet.