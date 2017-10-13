NATO chief Jens Stoltenberg on Friday urged the United States and Turkey to “sit down and find solutions” to a crisis in relations between the two key members of the military alliance.

“I only urge the United States and Turkey to sit down and find solutions because it is important for the alliance that we are able to work closely together, especially in that region, because Turkey is a key for our fight against terrorism,” Stoltenberg said in an interview.

“We are always ready to help, but I know there are direct contacts so I am certain Turkey and the United States are talking to each other directly and addressing some of this disputes,” he said.

The row erupted when a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul was arrested on suspicion of links to Fetullah Gulen, a US-based congregation leader that Ankara blames for last year’s failed coup.