Turkish Armed Forces on Thursday, October 12, began setting up observation points in Syria’s northern province of Idlib to implement a de-escalation zone as agreed upon during the Astana peace talks, the Turkish military said on Friday in a statement.

The mission’s aim is to ensure proper conditions for the establishment, surveillance and continuation of the ceasefire, delivery of humanitarian aid and the return of those displaced to their homes.

The mission is a result of the Astana agreement reached on September 15 between Turkey, Russia and Iran in Astana, Kazakhstan.

TRT World'sNicole Johnston reports from the Turkey-Syria border region.

Details of the mission

A convoy of around 50 armoured vehicles crossed the border from Turkey's Hatay province on Thursday night. More than 100 Turkish soldiers have been deployed, including special forces.

According to reporters in the region, the military convoy passed through Turkey's Cilvegozu border in Reyhanli and Hatay into northern Idlib.

Turkey will establish more than 10 observation posts inside Idlib province while the guarantor countries will create a peacekeeping force to reduce the chance of conflict under the Astana deal.

As per the deal, the three countries will set up four de-escalation zones in Syria, mainly in opposition-held areas which have been facing in-fighting between rival Syrian opposition groups who are battling each other for control, as well as fighting the Syrian regime.

This is the second time Turkey has entered Syria. The first was in 2016 during Operation Euphrates Shield .

Descalation zones

Last month Turkey, Russia and Iran agreed to set up four de-escalation zones in Syria, including Idlib province, which is one of the last main opposition strongholds in the country.

As part of the deal, Turkey announced on Saturday the beginning of a mission by the Free Syrian Army (FSA), backed by the Turkish military, to re-impose security in Idlib and northwestern Syria.

Initially the aim was to send forces to north of Idlib, close to Afrin which is controlled by the YPG – the Syrian wing of PKK which is listed as terrorist organisation by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.