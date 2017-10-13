Iran will remain committed to a multinational nuclear deal as long at it serves the country’s national interests, and its ballistic missile programme will expand despite pressure from the United States, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani said on Friday.

Rouhani's statement comes in response to US President Donald Trump’s speech earlier on Friday in which he said he would not continue to certify the multinational agreement.

Defying Trump, Rouhani said Tehran will double its efforts to expand the country's defense capabilities, including the country's ballistic missile programme despite the US pressure to suspend it.

Trump said in an address at the White House that he would not continue to certify the multinational agreement and warned he might ultimately terminate it.

Rouhani said in a live televison address that Trump's speech was full of “insults and fake accusations.”.

“The Iranian nation has not and will never bow to any foreign pressure...Iran and the deal are stronger than ever ... Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps will continue its fight against regional terrorists,” Rouhani said.

"The IRGC has always protected our nation against terrorists ... It will continue to help oppressed nations in the region," Rouhani said.

The IRGC is Iran’s most powerful security entity and wields control over large swathes of Iran’s economy as well as considerable influence within its political system.

Trump policy to isolate US

He added that Trump’s decision to decertify the deal would isolate the United States as other signatories of the accord remained committed to it.

The deal was not renegotiable, he said.

"He (Trump) has not studied international law. Can a president annul a multilateral international treaty on his own? Apparently he doesn't know that this agreement is not a bilateral agreement solely between Iran and the United States," Rouhani said.

He said Trump's aggressive new strategy against Iran shows that he is "more than ever against the Iranian people".

"Today the United States is more than ever opposed to the nuclear deal and more than ever against the Iranian people," he said.

He also said that the US claims to be countering nuclear weapons whereas it is the sole country to have used them.