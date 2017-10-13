US President Donald Trump struck a blow against the 2015 Iran nuclear agreement on Friday in defiance of other world powers, choosing not to certify that Tehran is complying with the deal and warning he might ultimately terminate it.

UAE, Saudi Arabia and Israel welcomed Trump's new strategy on Iran.

On the other hand, Russia and the EU have condemned the US move with France, Britain and Germany and Iran saying they will remain committed to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action. The IAEA also reiterates Iran is subject to world's most robust nuclear verification regime.

Trump announced the major shift in US policy in a speech that detailed a more confrontational approach to Iran over its nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and its support for extremist groups in the Middle East.

Trump said in an address at the White House that his goal is to ensure Iran's never obtains a nuclear weapon.

"We will not continue down a path whose predictable conclusion is more violence more terror and the very real threat of Iran’s nuclear breakout," Trump said.

While Trump did not pull the United States out of the agreement, aimed at preventing Iran from developing a nuclear bomb, he gave the US Congress 60 days to decide whether to reimpose economic sanctions on Tehran that were lifted under the pact.

Trump warned that if "we are not able to reach a solution working with Congress and our allies, then the agreement will be terminated."

Trump also said that the US will impose tough sanctions on Iran’s Revolutionary Guards.

He also announced that he had authorised the US treasury to impose the sanctions on the Revolutionary Guards as a supporter of terrorism.

The US president later also said he wants to see action to fix the flaws he sees in the Iran nuclear deal in a short period of time, adding that he could end the deal instantaneously.

"We'll see what happens over the next short period of time and I can do that instantaneously," Trump told reporters when asked why he did not choose to scrap the deal now.

"I like a two-step process much better," said Trump, who was speaking shortly after he announced he would not certify the 2015 deal.

TRT World's Ediz Tiyansan has more from Washington, DC.

"Not for any country to terminate the 2015 Iran nuclear deal"

The United States cannot unilaterally cancel the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said in reaction to Trump's decision not to certify the accord.

Mogherini said the Iran nuclear deal cannot be renegotiated and there is the need for a collective process to preserve it

"We cannot afford as the international community to dismantle a nuclear agreement that is working," said Mogherini, who chaired the final stages of the landmark talks.

"This deal is not a bilateral agreement ... The international community, and the European Union with it, has clearly indicated that the deal is, and will, continue to be in place," Mogherini told reporters.

Mogherini said she spoke to US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson immediately after Trump's speech on Friday.

Pentagon identifying new areas to pressure Iran, reviewing plans

The US military said on Friday it was reviewing the "entire breadth" of its security cooperation activities, force posture and plans to support President Donald Trump's new strategy on Iran.