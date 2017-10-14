WORLD
Kidnapped US-Canadian couple returns to Canada
The couple was freed in Pakistan this week nearly five years after being kidnapped in Afghanistan.
The family travelled from Pakistan to London and then to Toronto, where they arrived late on Friday. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 14, 2017

A kidnapped US-Canadian couple freed in Pakistan this week, nearly five years after being abducted in neighbouring Afghanistan, has returned to Canada, the Canadian government said on Friday.

American Caitlan Coleman and her Canadian husband, Joshua Boyle, were kidnapped while backpacking in Afghanistan in 2012 by the Taliban-allied Haqqani network, which the United States has long accused Pakistan of failing to fight.

They had three children while in captivity.

"Today, we join the Boyle family in rejoicing over the long-awaited return to Canada of their loved ones," the Canadian government said in a statement.

The family travelled from Pakistan to London and then to Toronto, where they arrived late on Friday, Canadian broadcaster CTV News tweet said.

They are expected to travel to Boyle's family home in Smiths Falls, 80 km (50 miles) southwest of Ottawa, to be reunited with his parents.

Canada has been actively engaged with Boyle's case at all levels and will continue to support the family, the government added.

"At this time, we ask that the privacy of Mr Boyle’s family be respected," it said.

Refusal to board US military plane

Media reported that Boyle's parents, Patrick and Linda Boyle, had acquired car-seats to help bring home the three grandchildren they have never met.

The journey home was complicated by Boyle's refusal to board a US military aircraft in Pakistan, according to two US officials who spoke on condition of anonymity. Boyle instead asked to be flown to Canada.

Boyle had once been married to the sister of an inmate at the US military detention center at Guantanamo Bay. The marriage ended and the inmate was later released to Canada.

The families of the captives have been asked repeatedly why Boyle and Coleman, who was pregnant at the time, had been backpacking in such a dangerous region.

Boyle's family spent five years fighting to keep the case in the media spotlight in Canada, sharing the few "proof of life" videos or letters they received over the years.

SOURCE:Reuters
