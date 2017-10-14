Three million voters are set to cast their votes in Kyrgyzstan on Sunday to elect the central Asian republic's fifth president.

In a rarely seen practice among central Asian states, Kyrgyz President Almazbek Atambayev is preparing to step down after the election. The constitution bars him from seeking a second term.

“Some leaders [in the region] think we are giving bad example for their people,” said Atambayev during an interview with TIMEmagazine.

He praised his country as being "more democratic" compared to neighbouring countries, most of which are run by autocrats.

There are 11 candidates in the running for the country's top job, but it is effectively a two-horse race with Sooronbaj Jeenbekov and Omurbek Babanov leading the pack.

Jeenbekov or Babanov?

Jeenbekov, 58, the country's prime minister from April 2016, quit his position in August. The former livestock technician turned bureaucrat was nominated to stand as a candidate by the ruling Social Democratic Party and is backed by the outgoing Atambayev.

Should he win, government policies are highly unlikely to change.

Babanov, 47, who heads up the Respublika-Ata Zhurt or the Fatherland party is said to be the richest man in Kyrgyzstan according to local media reports.

The 47-year-old Babanov, son of a collective farm boss, studied in Moscow and made his fortune in neighbouring Kazakhstan before entering politics. He served as the country's prime minister under Atambayev before quitting the position in September 2012. He had occupied the position for almost 10 months.

He has promised to tackle corruption, constitutional reforms to reintroduce presidential rule, and a more effective foreign policy.

Both of the leading candidates have promised to maintain strong ties with Russia.

“Whoever wins the election will need Russian security and economic support as well as China’s investments in Kyrgyzstan. So, both Russia and China will continue to influence Kyrgyz politics, especially Kyrgyzstan’s fragile security requires Moscow’s contribution in and around the Fergana Valley, which is seen as the hotbed of insurgency, militancy and terrorism in the region,” said Esref Yalinkilicli, a Turkish analyst on Eurasian affairs.

Fergana is a valley in Central Asia spread across southeast Kyrgyzstan, eastern Uzbekistan, and northern Tajikistan where the trio have border disagreements.

He said Russia’s interests will be a major factor in Kyrgyzstan, regardless of who wins the election.

Russia already has a military base in Kyrgyzstan and is in talks with the Bishkek government to set up a second one.