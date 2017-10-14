TÜRKİYE
3 MIN READ
Tarhana represents Turkey 'like spaghetti represents Italy'
Mustafa Yeldanli, who produces the traditional Turkish soup tarhana in Usak province, says it's a very delicious and healthy dish that represents Turkey.
Tarhana represents Turkey 'like spaghetti represents Italy'
women make tarhana / AA
By Staff Reporter
October 14, 2017

Just like spaghetti reminds people of Italy, the delicious tarhana could remind them of Turkey, an 80-year-old man, who has devoted his entire life to promote the unique Turkish food product said.

Tarhana is made from a dried crushed mixture of fermented yogurt and wheat flour that is usually served as a soup.

Mustafa Yeldanli said he has been in the business of making tarhana for the last 43 years in western Usak province.

Yeldanli, who is also known locally as Tarhana Baba, said he started his business in 1974 from a small atelier.

He now makes tarhana with his two sons, producing 25 tons of it per year.

There are several versions of tarhana in Turkey, with different parts of the country having their own unique taste.

Usak tarhana is made of red and green peppers, mint, tomatoes, onion, flour and yogurt. Tarhana Baba’s version even has cranberry, mushrooms and a gluten-free kind is also available.

RECOMMENDED

After mixing all these ingredients, the product is kept for 21 days for fermentation.

Following the fermentation process, it has to be sun dried and crushed before it can be prepared for cooking.

Tarhana is especially popular for breakfast during winter and is known for its nutritional value.

“Tarhana is the most important nutritional source for health as it contains protein, calcium, vitamin A, B1, B2,” Yeldanli said.

He says Usak tarhana has its special flavour based on its soil and regional climate.

Yeldanli said he will promote tarhana as long as he lives and hopes that the world gets a taste of this distinct flavour of Turkey.

“As spaghetti reminds people of Italy, tarhana should remind people of Turkey.”

SOURCE:AA
Explore
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry