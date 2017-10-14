CULTURE
Stars of British art world donate works for Grenfell fire survivors
Some of Britain's contemporary artists are working to help the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire by auctioning off their works of art.
An employee poses as she views 'Small Charge' by Antony Gormley and 'Sarah Lucas, Eating a Banana (for Grenfell)' by Sarah Lucas, which forms part of a forthcoming charity auction for the survivors of the London Grenfell Tower fire, at Sotheby's in London, Britain, October 12, 2017. REUTERS / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 14, 2017

A group of Britain’s most successful contemporary artists has donated valuable works to sell at a charity auction for the survivors of the Grenfell Tower fire, which killed about 80 people at a London social housing block in June.

Home to a close-knit, multi-ethnic community, the 24-storey tower in a deprived housing estate was reduced to a charred ruin by the inferno that engulfed it in the middle of the night.

Many survivors have yet to be rehoused and are still living in hotels.

The charity auction, to be held at Sotheby’s on Monday, includes works by A-list artists including Wolfgang Tillmans, Antony Gormley, Tracey Emin, Sarah Lucas, Mark Wallinger and Rachel Whiteread.

The proceeds from the auction, which Sotheby’s estimates will range between $926,000 to $1.3 million, will be divided equally among 158 surviving families.

Film producer Hamish McAlpine, an art collector who was one of the driving forces behind the auction, said the Grenfell tragedy had had a huge emotional impact on Londoners, including the city’s vibrant artistic community.

“Grenfell touched their souls,” he said in an interview at Sotheby’s in an airy gallery where the donated artworks are on display. “It’s a very emotive subject for people in London.”

It would normally take six to nine months to organise an auction on this scale, but McAlpine and art consultant Katie Heller were able to put this one together in about 10 weeks thanks to the positive response from almost all the artists.

McAlpine said famous artists were constantly bombarded with requests to donate works for charity and could not always give, but in this case almost everyone had agreed immediately.

SOURCE:Reuters
