Syrian regime forces and its allies captured the city of Al Mayadeen from Daesh on Saturday, regime media said, in the latest blow to the group in eastern Deir Ezzor province.

The pro-regime Al Ikhbariya TV quoted an unnamed military official as saying the militants' defences collapsed.

The official said that troops are chasing remnants of the militants out of Al Mayadeen while regime corps of engineers are clearing land mines left in the town.

Rami Abdel Rahman, the head of the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said regime troops backed by Shia militias took control of the town, but are still combing it for Daesh militants.

String of defeats