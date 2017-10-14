WORLD
Indian troops kill three in India-administered Kashmir
Two suspected rebels were killed in a gun battle in southern Litter village, sparking violent protests against the soldiers who shot dead a civilian and wounded at least 15 others.
People offer prayers as relatives mourn during the funeral of Waseem Shah, a suspected rebel commander, on October 14, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 14, 2017

Indian government forces killed two suspected rebels in India-administered Kashmir on Saturday, sparking violent protests in which a civilian was shot dead. 

The gunfight is the latest in a string of deadly shootouts between Indian forces and suspected rebels during an upsurge in violence in restive Kashmir, where local groups have for years demanded that the region be given independence or merged with Pakistan.   

The suspected rebel commander of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), named as Waseem Shah, was killed after soldiers and special police forces acting on a tip off surrounded the southern village of Litter.

"In the ensuing gun battle the LeT commander and his bodyguard were killed," a police officer said speaking on condition of anonymity.

Hundreds of local people took to the streets as news of the deaths spread, with some protesters pelting government forces with stones and shouting slogans for Kashmir's independence from Indian rule.

Government forces responded with gunfire that left one dead.   

"One man died on way to hospital after he was hit with a bullet," another police officer said, adding that at least 15 others were wounded during the clashes. 

Local media reported over 35 people were wounded, most of them from deadly pellets. 

Policeman shot dead

Later in the day, according to local newspaper Kashmir Life, suspected rebels fired on the motorcade of a local politician killing a policeman and injuring another. 

Anti-India sentiment runs deep in the region, and most people support the rebels' cause while also participating in civilian street protests against Indian control.

Kashmir is divided between rivals India and Pakistan since 1947, but both claim the region in full. 

Rebels groups including LeT have been fighting for decades against over 500,000 Indian soldiers deployed in the territory.

The fighting has left tens of thousands, mostly civilians, dead.

Earlier this year, the Indian army launched an offensive dubbed "Operation Allout" to hunt down anti-India rebels. 

At least 166 rebels and 59 government soldiers have died so far this year.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
