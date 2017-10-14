The Turkish Red Crescent has been aiding five refugee camps and thousands of children in Syria’s northwestern Idlib province, as part of its humanitarian aid, the aid agency said on Saturday.

The aid agency said that besides refugee camps it has been aiding "over 9000 children in 12 orphanages in Idlib" where Turkish military forces on Friday crossed over to monitor de-escalation zones as part of an international agreement.

"There are more than one million children - including babies and those under 5-6 ages - who lost their mother, father or both in Idlib," it said, adding that it provided all kinds of aid to these children.

De-escalation zone

On Friday, the Turkish Armed Forces said it began establishing observation posts in Idlib to monitor de-escalation zones that aim to bring an end to the six-and-a-half-year conflict.