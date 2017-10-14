Two car bombs in separate parts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu killed at least 22 people on Saturday and injured several others, police said.

The first explosion - in the city's K5 Junction area which is lined with government offices, hotels, and restaurants - destroyed several buildings and set dozens of vehicles on fire.

"We know that at least 20 civilians are dead while dozens of others are wounded," said Abdullahi Nur, a police officer who was in the area.

"The death toll will surely rise. We are still busy transporting casualties," he said, adding that there were bodies under the rubble.