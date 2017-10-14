WORLD
2 MIN READ
Two car bombs kill at least 22 in Somalia's capital
At least 20 people were killed and several others wounded in the first explosion in K5 Junction area in Mogadishu. The second blast in the city's Madina district killed two more.
Two car bombs kill at least 22 in Somalia's capital
There was no immediate claim of responsibility, although the al-Qaeda linked al Shabaab group has carried out regular attacks. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 14, 2017

Two car bombs in separate parts of Somalia's capital Mogadishu killed at least 22 people on Saturday and injured several others, police said.

The first explosion - in the city's K5 Junction area which is lined with government offices, hotels, and restaurants - destroyed several buildings and set dozens of vehicles on fire.

"We know that at least 20 civilians are dead while dozens of others are wounded," said Abdullahi Nur, a police officer who was in the area.

"The death toll will surely rise. We are still busy transporting casualties," he said, adding that there were bodies under the rubble.

RECOMMENDED

About two hours later, a second blast took place in the city's Madina district.

"It was a car bomb. Two civilians were killed, " Siyad Farah, a police major, said adding that a suspect had been caught on suspicion of planting explosives.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility, although the al Qaeda-linked al Shabaab group has carried out regular attacks.

The group is waging an insurgency to topple the weak UN-backed government and its African Union allies.

They frequently launch gun, grenade and bomb attacks in Mogadishu and other regions controlled by the federal government, though in recent years the militants have lost most territory under their control to African Union peacekeepers and government troops.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry