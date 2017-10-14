WORLD
3 MIN READ
Baghdad gives deadline for KRG forces to pull back
A KRG official said the deadline for Peshmerga fighters to leave the city of Kirkuk stands until Sunday night.
Baghdad gives deadline for KRG forces to pull back
Shi'ite Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) are seen in the Southwest of Kirkuk, Iraq October 13, 2017. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 14, 2017

Baghdad has set a pre-dawn Sunday deadline for Kurdish Regional Government forces (Peshmerga) to abandon positions in the disputed oil province of Kirkuk they took during the fightback against Daesh, a senior KRG official said.

The reported ultimatum comes as thousands of Iraqi troops and allied militia are locked in an armed standoff with KRG Peshmerga fighters near ethnically divided but historically Kurdish-majority Kirkuk.

Tensions have soared between the erstwhile allies in the war against Daesh since a Kurdish vote for independence last month, drawing urgent appeals for calm from the US-led coalition supporting the campaign.

"The deadline set for the Peshmerga to return to their pre-June 6, 2014 positions will expire during the night," the KRG official said asking not to be identified.

Asked at what time, he said 2am on Sunday (2300 GMT Saturday).

The official's comments came as Iraqi President Fuad Masum, who is himself a Kurd, was holding urgent talks with KRG leaders in the city of Sulaimaniyah in the south of the semi-autonomous Kurdish region.

No statements have emerged from the meetings.

RECOMMENDED

On Friday, Iraqi troops took over formerly Kurdish-held positions in the south of Kirkuk province, including in the Turkmen town of Taza Khurmatu.

In June 2014, Daesh militants swept through vast areas north and west of Baghdad, prompting many Iraqi army units to disintegrate and KRG forces to step in.

They did so primarily in Kurdish-majority areas they had long sought to incorporate in their three-province autonomous region in the north against the strong opposition of Baghdad.

The Kurds currently control the city of Kirkuk and three major oil fields in the province which account for a significant share of the regional government's oil revenues.

US Defence Secretary Jim Mattis said on Friday that Washington was working to reduce tensions between Iraqi federal and KRG forces, urging them to remain focused on the war against Daesh.

"We are trying to tone everything down and to figure out how we go forward without losing sight of the enemy, and at the same time recognising that we have got to find a way to move forward," he told reporters.

"Everybody stay focused on defeating ISIS [Daesh]. We can't turn on each other right now. We don't want to go to a shooting situation," he added.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry