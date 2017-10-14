Barcelona forward Luis Suarez preserved his side's unbeaten record by scoring a late header to snatch a 1-1 draw at Atletico Madrid as the Liga leaders' perfect start to the season ended on Saturday.

Saul Niguez gave Atletico the lead in the 21st minute with a thumping low drive into the bottom corner, beating Marc-Andre ter Stegen after the German goalkeeper had twice thwarted Antoine Griezmann.

Lionel Messi had threatened to give Barca the lead less than 30 seconds into the game at the Wanda Metropolitano stadium, which was packed with Spain flags as tensions from Catalonia's banned referendum on independence continued to be felt.

The Argentine ripped through Atletico's defence only to see his shot squirm wide but the home side managed the first half better, soaking up Barca's pressure and carefully plotting their counter-attacks.

The visitors were much improved after the break, however. Messi clanged the crossbar from a free kick and inexplicably missed the target from close range while Suarez was denied by Atletico goalkeeper Jan Oblak.

The Uruguayan goaded the home fans after deservedly pulling Barca level in the 82nd minute, putting his finger to his lips and cupping his ears in response to critics of his lacklustre start to the season.

Barca top the standings with 22 points but their lead over Real Madrid was cut to five as Zinedine Zidane's side moved above Atletico, who are third on 16, after winning 2-1 at Getafe earlier on Saturday.

Barca met with wash of Spanish flags in Madrid

Atletico Madrid ultras waved hundreds of Spanish flags and shouted "Viva Espana" (long live Spain) ahead of their clash with Barcelona on Saturday in a match laced with political tension amid Catalonia's drive for independence.

The game is Barca's first trip to the Spanish capital since an independence referendum, deemed illegal by the Spanish government, was marred by violence on October 1.

Police seized ballot papers and clashed with voters leaving 92 injured, among nearly 900 who sought medical attention.

Barca's last match on the day of the referendum was played behind closed doors as a protest by the club to the shocking scenes across Catalonia.

Only 250 tickets have been made available to away fans at Atletico's new 68,000 capacity Wanda Metropolitano.

A number of Barca players including outspoken defender Gerard Pique and captain Andres Iniesta wore a training top in the colours of the Seynera Catalan flag in the warm-up.

Pique has vehemently defended Catalonia's right to self-determination, but never declared himself to be in favour of independence.

However, a week on from being jeered whilst playing for Spain, Pique was also met with chants of "Spain is your nation" from the Atletico ultras.

Late Ronaldo winner rescues Real at Getafe

Cristiano Ronaldo struck his first La Liga goal of the season five minutes from time to save Real Madrid from losing more ground in the title race with a hard-fought 2-1 win at Getafe on Saturday.

Real looked on course for a comfortable three points when Karim Benzema fired the visitors into a deserved half-time lead.