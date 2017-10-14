Syrian Daesh militants have surrendered their stronghold in Raqqa as the US-backed SDF moved into the city, war monitor Syrian Observatory for Human Rights (SOHR) said on Saturday.

Daesh members that captured Raqqa, the group's de facto capital in Syria in January 2014, have been locked in combat with SDF since June.

"All Syrian fighters from the Islamic State group [Daesh] left Raqqa over the past five days," said SOHR head Rami Abdel Rahman, adding they numbered around 200 militants.

He said negotiations are also underway for foreign militants to leave.

SOHR confirmed that buses were sent into the city to transport the militants with their families.

It remains unknown where they will be transported to.

Meanwhile, a Raqqa official said that Syrian Daesh members had surrendered overnight to SDF, without specifying how many.

"Those that surrendered are local, not foreigners – the foreigners have not handed themselves in yet," the official said.

"They sent a message to the Raqqa Civil Council (RCC) and to the tribal mediators."