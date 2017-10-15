WORLD
UN ends peacekeeping mission in Haiti
After more than 13 years, the UN wound down its peacekeeping operation in Haiti.In its place a smaller mission will help the country reform a deeply troubled justice system.
UN peacekeepers walk along a street during a patrol with Haitian national police officers and members of UNPOL (United Nations Police) in the neighbourhood of Cite Soleil, Port-au-Prince, Haiti on March 3, 2017.(Reuters) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2017

A UN peacekeeping mission in Haiti that has helped maintain order through 13 years of political turmoil and catastrophe is coming to an end on October 5. 

MINUSTAH began operations in Haiti in 2004, when a violent rebellion swept the country and forced then-President Jean-Bertrand Aristide out of power and into exile.

Its goals included restoring security and rebuilding the shattered political institutions.

In April, the Security Council deemed the country sufficiently stable and voted to wind down the international military presence, which then consisted of about 4,700 troops.

But the international body now is preparing MINUJUSTH, a smaller mission whose operation begins Oct 16 in Haiti to help the country reform a deeply troubled justice system.

Various agencies and programs of it, such as the Food and Agricultural Organisation, will also still be working in the country.

TRT World's Latin America correspondent Anelise Borges reports from Port-au-Prince, Haiti.

