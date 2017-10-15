WORLD
2 MIN READ
China issues a 'dos and don’ts' booklet for tourists in Singapore
The Chinese embassy in Singapore issued the booklet as a part of efforts to improve the image of Chinese tourists abroad after their bad behaviour has made international headlines.
China issues a 'dos and don’ts' booklet for tourists in Singapore
Chinese tourists arrive at the lobby of Genting Singapore's Resorts World Sentosa casino in Singapore on April 29, 2013. (Reuters/File) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2017

Chinese tourists have developed an unflattering reputation in some countries.

Last week, seven Chinese tourists were fined $16,000 US dollars for chasing Tibetan antelopes with four-wheel drives inside a national reserve in Tibet.

Pictures and video footage of the endangered animals, forwarded by netizens, triggered public anger.

The Chinese government has been long trying to improve the image of Chinese tourists after incidents abroad made international headlines.

RECOMMENDED

Three years ago, China's State Tourism Bureau created a blacklist that seeks to ban known trouble-makers from heading overseas for up to ten years.

Sandy Huang finds out how a small booklet could guide tourists to Singapore on the "dos and dont's" while visiting the country. 

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
Explore
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry