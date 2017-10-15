Diplomatic officials from the United States are visiting Ankara this Sunday to discuss the recent deterioration of relations with Turkey.

The visit from officials of the US Department of State came just days after US Ambassador John Bass remarks on Daesh at a recent press conference in Turkey.

"Fortunately, this country has not experienced any significant attacks by Daesh in nine-and-a-half months," Bass said on Wednesday of the success of US-Turkey security cooperation with Daesh. "The absence of attacks is not a result of Daesh deciding it no longer wanted to try to conduct attacks in Turkey. It’s a result of Daesh no longer being able to conduct these kinds of attacks.”

In Turkey, some officials in Ankara saw his remarks as a veiled threat. Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said that the outgoing ambassador must explain what he meant by those words.

They said the ambassador’s comments suggest Turkey would face terrorist attacks from Daesh if the US was to end its campaign against the terror group.