TÜRKİYE
2 MIN READ
US officials arrive in Ankara for talks as US Ambassador causes concern
The visit comes just days after the US Ambassador John Bass' comments on Daesh which some officials in Ankara saw as a veiled threat.
US officials arrive in Ankara for talks as US Ambassador causes concern
People wait in front of the visa application office entrance of the U.S. Embassy in Ankara, Turkey, October 9, 2017. (File photo) / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 15, 2017

Diplomatic officials from the United States are visiting Ankara this Sunday to discuss the recent deterioration of relations with Turkey. 

The visit from officials of the US Department of State came just days after US Ambassador John Bass remarks on Daesh at a recent press conference in Turkey.

"Fortunately, this country has not experienced any significant attacks by Daesh in nine-and-a-half months," Bass said on Wednesday of the success of US-Turkey security cooperation with Daesh. "The absence of attacks is not a result of Daesh deciding it no longer wanted to try to conduct attacks in Turkey. It’s a result of Daesh no longer being able to conduct these kinds of attacks.”

In Turkey, some officials in Ankara saw his remarks as a veiled threat. Deputy Prime Minister and government spokesman Bekir Bozdag said that the outgoing ambassador must explain what he meant by those words.

They said the ambassador’s comments suggest Turkey would face terrorist attacks from Daesh if the US was to end its campaign against the terror group.

RECOMMENDED

Tension has remained high between the two countries following the arrest of a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul. 

Turkey accuses him of links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization, or FETO.

Following the arrest, both Washington and Ankara have suspended all non-immigrant visa services for travel between the two countries.

These talks may help that happen quicker but as TRT World’sHasan Abdullah reports there are other major tensions between Turkey and the US.

SOURCE:TRT World
Explore
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry