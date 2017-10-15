Catalan leader Carles Puigdemont on Sunday called for calm less than 24 hours ahead of a deadline from Spain's central government for him to clarify whether he has declared independence for Catalonia or not.

Puigdemont made a symbolic declaration of independence on Tuesday night, only to suspend it seconds later and call for negotiations with Madrid on the region's future.

Spain's Prime Minister Mariano Rajoy has given him until Monday to clarify his position - and then until Thursday to change his mind if he insists on a split.

Madrid has also threatened to suspend Catalonia's autonomy if he chooses independence.

"The (Catalan) Government and I want to reiterate our commitment to peace, civility and serenity, and also to (...) democracy as inspiring the decisions we have to make," Puigdemont said during at a memorial event at Barcelona's Montjuic cemetery.

"In these difficult hours of hope in Catalonia, let's take a clear attitude against violence (...) in favour of civility, hope, serenity and respect."

Though Puigdemont did not indicate how he would reply to Madrid, public Catalan TV broadcaster TV-3 said he would not give a "yes" or "no" answer, but a more elaborate response.

The Spanish government has said it will take control of Catalonia if Puigdemont gives an ambiguous reply.