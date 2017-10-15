More than 3,000 civilians have fled Daesh's former Syrian stronghold Raqqa, a spokesman for the US-backed force on the verge of capturing the city said on Sunday.

The announcement comes as the US-backed Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) launched what they described as a final assault against a Daesh pocket inside Raqqa.

"More than 3,000 civilians left on Saturday night as part of a deal and went to areas controlled by the Syrian Democratic Forces," said Talal Sello, spokesman for the militia.

He said Raqqa was now "completely free of civilians," with the exception of the families of Daesh militants still in the city.

In a statement released on Sunday, the SDF said they will continue to fight "until the whole city is clean of the terrorists who refused to surrender, including the foreign fighters."

A convoy of 275 Daesh militants evacuated the city overnight, the SDF said earlier, with the negotiated withdrawal bringing the battle near to its end.