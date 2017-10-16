WORLD
2 MIN READ
Attacks in Egypt’s Sinai kill six soldiers, 24 militants
About 20 members of the security forces were also injured in the attacks claimed by Daesh, security and medical sources say.
Attacks in Egypt’s Sinai kill six soldiers, 24 militants
Egypt is fighting an insurgency by militants affiliated with Daesh in the Sinai Peninsula, where hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed since 2013. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 16, 2017

At least 24 militants and six soldiers were killed on Sunday in attacks on military outposts in North Sinai, the Egyptian military said in a statement.

The statement did not give details, but security and medical sources said about 20 members of the security forces had also been injured when more than 100 militants repeatedly attacked security outposts south of the border town of Sheikh Zuweid.

The attackers used car bombs and rocket-propelled grenades (RPG), the sources said. The militants also clashed with the security forces using light weapons, the sources added.

Daesh claimed responsibility for the attacks.

RECOMMENDED

Hours later, air raid sirens went off in a part of southern Israel and the Israeli military said two rockets were fired from Sinai at Israel. There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

On Friday, the militant group claimed an attack on security forces in the peninsula that killed at least six soldiers.

Egypt is fighting an insurgency by militants affiliated with Daesh in the Sinai Peninsula, where hundreds of soldiers and police have been killed since 2013, when the military ousted the country's elected president Mohamed Morsi.

The militants have also extended their campaign to other parts of Egypt, most recently attacking churches in Cairo and other cities with the loss of dozens of lives.

SOURCE:Reuters
Explore
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry