The most powerful bomb blast ever in Somalia’s capital killed more than 300 with hundreds more injured, the country’s information minister and ambulance services said early Monday, making it the deadliest single attack in this Horn of Africa nation.

The toll is expected to rise further.

In a tweet, Abdirahman Osman called the attack “barbaric” and said countries including Turkey and Kenya had already offered to send medical aid.

Hospitals were overwhelmed a day after a truck bomb targeted a crowded street near key government ministries, including foreign affairs.

TRT World'sCaitlin McGee says Mogadishu's Madina hospital is overwhelmed, packed with victims and family members after Saturday's twin bombings.

Doctors struggled to assist horrifically wounded victims, many burnt beyond recognition. Officials feared the toll would continue to climb from Saturday's truck bomb that targeted a busy street near key ministries. Sources for the death toll spoke on condition of anonymity as they were not authorised to speak to reporters.

"In our 10-year experience as the first responder in #Mogadishu, we haven't seen anything like this," the Aamin Ambulance service tweeted.

President Mohamed Abdullahi Mohamed declared three days of mourning and joined thousands of people who responded to a desperate plea by hospitals to donate blood for the wounded victims. "I am appealing all Somali people to come forward and donate," he said.