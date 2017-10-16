WORLD
Israel says attacks Syrian unit that fired at its planes over Lebanon
The Israeli military said it struck and destroyed an anti-aircraft battery deep in Syria on Monday after it opened fire on Israeli war planes flying over Lebanon.
An Israeli Air Force Boeing 707 demonstrates refueling of an F15 fighter jet during a graduation ceremony for new pilots in the Hatzerim air force base near the city of Beersheba, southern Israel, Thursday, Dec. 25, 2014. / AP
By Staff Reporter
October 16, 2017

The Israeli air force on Monday said it attacked a Syrian anti-aircraft battery that Israel said had fired a missile at its planes as they were on a reconnaissance mission over neighbouring Lebanon.

The Israeli military said it struck and destroyed the anti-aircraft battery deep in Syria on Monday — the first such incident of Syrian forces targeting Israeli planes since the civil war began in 2011.

No Israeli planes were hit in the Syrian launch, Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.

He said the counter-strike took place two hours later and "incapacitated" the anti-aircraft unit located 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of Damascus.

"We know according to our intelligence it was a battery controlled by the Syrian regime and we hold the Syrian regime responsible for the fire," Conricus said.

Israel "will maintain its ability to thwart hostile intentions and activities endangering Israeli civilians," he said.

There was no immediate comment from Syria which, while an old enemy of Israel, has rarely traded blows with it directly since a 1974 ceasefire ended their last conventional war.

"Israel has no intention to destabilise the situation," said Conricus.

Monday's incident was additionally unusual given its publication by Israel, which rarely gives details on its air force activities over Lebanon and Syria to foil suspected arms transfers to Iranian-backed Hezbollah guerrillas.

Russian visit

Such missions in Syria have increased dramatically during the country's civil war, Israeli officials say, adding that all efforts are made to avoid accidental clashes with Russian forces aiding the Assad regime against the opposition.

Russian Defence Minister Sergei Shoigu was due to begin a visit to Israel later on Monday. 

Conricus said the Israeli military informed Russia of its Syria strike "in real time or immediately before" it took place, and would brief Shoigu.

The Syrian attack on Israeli air force planes over Lebanon was unprecedented, Conricus said.

Syrian anti-aircraft missiles were launched at Israeli warplanes over Syria in March. 

They were unscathed but one of the missiles, on its descent, was intercepted by Israel's Arrow air defence system.

According to Conricus, the Syrian battery struck on Monday had carried out the launch against the Israeli planes in March.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
