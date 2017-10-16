The Israeli air force on Monday said it attacked a Syrian anti-aircraft battery that Israel said had fired a missile at its planes as they were on a reconnaissance mission over neighbouring Lebanon.

The Israeli military said it struck and destroyed the anti-aircraft battery deep in Syria on Monday — the first such incident of Syrian forces targeting Israeli planes since the civil war began in 2011.

No Israeli planes were hit in the Syrian launch, Israeli military spokesman Lieutenant-Colonel Jonathan Conricus said.

He said the counter-strike took place two hours later and "incapacitated" the anti-aircraft unit located 50 kilometres (30 miles) east of Damascus.

"We know according to our intelligence it was a battery controlled by the Syrian regime and we hold the Syrian regime responsible for the fire," Conricus said.

Israel "will maintain its ability to thwart hostile intentions and activities endangering Israeli civilians," he said.

There was no immediate comment from Syria which, while an old enemy of Israel, has rarely traded blows with it directly since a 1974 ceasefire ended their last conventional war.

"Israel has no intention to destabilise the situation," said Conricus.

Monday's incident was additionally unusual given its publication by Israel, which rarely gives details on its air force activities over Lebanon and Syria to foil suspected arms transfers to Iranian-backed Hezbollah guerrillas.