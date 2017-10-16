ISTANBUL, Turkey — “I will not leave my country behind. I have to serve my people [at any cost]. To whom will we leave our country? Who will build our country?” Orouba Barakat, a leading anti-Assad Syrian activist and journalist from Idlib, used to say whenever her daughter insisted that they could go back to the United States.

Orouba, 60, and her daughter Halla Barakat, a 23-year-old activist and journalist, were murdered last month in their apartment in Istanbul’s Uskudar neighbourhood. Fingers have been pointed at a range of people: those from the Syrian regime of Bashar al Assad to friends and family members who might have visited or stayed at their house.

Motive for murder

So far, the lead suspect is a distant relative, Ahmad Barakat, who was arrested by the Turkish police on September 30 and has confessed to both murders.

Whether Ahmad had a motive to murder Orouba and Halla, or whether he had an accomplice, is still not clear.

“There is no evidence to indicate these murders were politically motivated,” a senior Turkish police official told TRT World on the condition that he remain anonymous. “His DNA samples match the samples taken from the victims. Before he came to Turkey, he had been in Syria fighting for the Free Syrian Army (FSA) for a year.” The FSA is part of the opposition to the Assad regime.

“His motives seemed to be tied to financial issues,” the police official said. Also, “He does not seem to be psychologically stable.”

The suspect appeared in court on October 6. With a confidentiality order in play, there was no public hearing. The court ordered that Ahmad should remain in custody.

“What we heard from the prosecutor’s office is that he confessed to committing both murders,” one of the family lawyers, who does not want to be named, told TRT World.

Even the Barakat family does not know exactly what the suspect said, the lawyer said.

The family thinks that without outside help the suspect could not have committed both murders, the lawyer also said.

News organisations carried statements quoting Ahmed as saying he killed Orouba during a fight over salary which she owed him.

Halla, who was reportedly in another room, started screaming when she saw her mother's bloodied remains. Ahmed said he killed Halla to stop the screaming. TRT World could not independently verify these statements.

Whether or not the murders were politically motivated, they have shaken the tightly-knit Syrian community in Istanbul. Many of their friends were too scared to talk.

The family and friends TRT World spoke to were not convinced that the murderer could be a disgruntled relative. “Assad can do anything. This can be a message for the rest of us who oppose him,” one of them said.

In their blood

The mother and daughter had been politically active their entire lives, just like Orouba’s parents.

“This is a revolutionary family,” a close family friend, who does not wish to be named, told TRT World.

Orouba was forced into exile in the early 1980s after facing years of persecution by Hafez, Bashar al Assad’s father, who ruled Syria with an iron fist for three decades. She moved through various countries before settling in Turkey in 2012.

When a series of uprisings shook the Arab world in March 2011, Orouba thought a lifelong struggle against the autocratic Syrian regime might end with some semblance of a positive conclusion.

Orouba was one of the first activists to call people to the streets to protest against Bashar al Assad, her friends and family said. With relentless activism on social media, she rapidly became a mobilising force behind the movement and one of its unofficial spokespersons.

“We were really confident that the Assad regime would crumble within a month,” Maen Barakat, Orouba’s brother said. Maen is a businessman based in Turkey.

The regime did not fall. Instead, Syria turned into a war zone which has claimed almost 500,000 lives. While various factions of the Assad opposition fight ground battles, air strikes and deadly chemicals rain down from the skies where a powerful international proxy war is being fought.

When asked why street power did not bring down the regime, Shaza, Orouba’s younger sister, and Maen laughed, a joyless sound mocking their younger selves for hoping for an Assad-free Syria.

Maen’s apartment is in a relatively conservative district of Istanbul. Modestly furnished, his home is an altar of struggle: a picture of Shaza’s teenage son who was killed in the Syrian war hangs on one wall and a Dome of the Rock model is displayed in a corner.

“We expected the world to stand with us. Instead, the world stood with Assad,” Maen told TRT World. “Assad said the world was conspiring against him, but in fact the world was conspiring against the people of Syria.”

A family of revolutionaries

For the Barakat family, this sense of abandonment goes back to 1916, when the Sykes-Picot agreement set the terms to carve up the former Ottoman Empire at the end of World War One.

“Our parents were very aware of the political climate of the time. They knew about the divide-and-conquer methods of the Sykes-Picot agreement,” Shaza said.

The subsequent creation of Israel and its occupation of the Palestinian territories angered many in the Arab world. The Barakats felt the pain as well.

Maen, Shaza and Orouba’s father and their maternal uncle were among the many Arab men who went to fight the Israelis in the war or “catastrophe” of 1948.

“They were witness to the betrayal by the Arab leaders. They saw the murder of so many young Arab men. They could have won that war but couldn’t because of that betrayal,” Shaza said.

The Barakats' view most contemporary Middle Eastern regimes as a continuation of western colonialism and imperialism.

“My father said he would not remain silent.”

And so Abdullatif Barakat, a history teacher and Syrian intellectual, fought against the post-Ottoman order all his life for which he, along with his family, paid the ultimate price.

After years on the run from the security forces of Hafez, Abdullatif died at the age of 47. “Our father was never at ease in Syria. A constant fear followed him,” Orouba’s brother said.

The Barakat women

Orouba, Maen, Shaza and their two siblings were brought up single-handedly by their rebellious mother, who was also a teacher, and one of the first female Syrian high school graduates.