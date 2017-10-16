US-backed forces battling Daesh in Syria will be in control of Raqqa "within a few days" after attacking the last militant-held pocket of the city, a spokesperson for the force said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the US-led coalition said it could not put a timeline on the battle.

Mustafa Bali of the Syrian Democratic Forces, or SDF, also said that fierce street battles were underway near the main hospital in Raqqa, once the de facto capital of Daesh's self-proclaimed "caliphate."

SDF fighters launched an operation to retake the last Daesh-held pocket of the city after some 275 militants and their family members surrendered over the weekend. The group still holds about 10 percent of Raqqa, including the hospital and the main stadium, which is believed to be used by the militants as a jail and an arms depot.

Activists said those who surrendered were taken to an SDF-run prison in the nearby town of Tabqa, where they are being interrogated before being put on trial.

"We believe that it will be all over within a few days," Bali said. "Those [Daesh] fighters who are still inside will fight to death."

Bali says SDF fighters are marching toward the hospital and the stadium under the cover of air strikes by the US-led coalition.

A senior commander with SDF in Raqqa said that since Sunday night until the early hours Monday, civilians had trickled out of Daesh-held part of the city. The commander, who spoke on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak to the media, said that more than 400 civilians have reached SDF fighters "and are now with us."