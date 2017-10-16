The Philippines' military chief vowed no letup on Monday in hunting down and destroying extremist groups loyal to Daesh, saying Marawi City would be retaken within days after the pivotal killing of two top rebel commanders.

The bodies of Omarkhayam Maute and Isnilon Hapilon had been retrieved and identified by authorities, but there were still about 30 fighters in the combat zone who were in disarray, General Eduardo Ano.

Top Malaysian operative Mahmud Ahmad and foreign fighters were still believed to be in the battle zone, he said, adding that there would be "no letup" in the fight to wipe out groups loyal to Daesh after Marawi was retaken.

Ano said the successful operation to take out the two leaders was a "triumph of good over evil" and urged the militants remaining in a shrinking combat zone to surrender and free hostages as troops stepped up their fight.

"It will be just a matter of days before it will finally be declared that Marawi has been liberated from the clutches of terrorists," Ano said.

Isnilon Hapilon, Daesh's anointed "emir" in Southeast Asia, was shot in the head by a sniper and Omarkhayam Maute, one of two Middle East-educated "Khalifas" at the helm of the militant alliance, died of a chest wound in a targeted operation during the night, officials said.

The mission came after a freed hostage disclosed the leaders' location. Ano said the bodies had been recovered and identified by experts and by captured rebels.

The deaths of Hapilon and Maute is a major win for a military criticised for its slow progress in retaking Marawi and the ease with which rebels laid siege to it on May 23, before holding the heart of the city for nearly five months.

The United States has for years offered a bounty of up to $5 million for the elusive Hapilon over his activities as a faction leader of Abu Sayyaf, a group notorious for kidnapping, piracy and for beheading hostages, including foreigners.

Experts say Hapilon was an ideologue who took fighters from his faction to join forces with the Maute clan, a well-funded extremist group on the island of Mindanao that emerged only last year.

Abdullah Maute, the alliance's military commander, was reported killed in August, though no body was found.

Ano said another key operative, Malaysian Mahmud Ahmad, was believed to be in the battle zone.