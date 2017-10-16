In 2015, more than 1 million people arrived in Europe by sea as a result of a massive refugee crisis that displaced millions of people.

Two years later, a solution for the crisis is still yet to be found. Conflicts in Iraq, Afghanistan, and Syria – the countries from which the majority of the refugees originate – have yet to be solved.

According to the International Organization for Migration (IOM), more than 140,000 migrants and refugees had crossed the seas into Europe in the first nine months of 2017.

The terms migrant, refugee, and asylum seeker are increasingly being used ever since the 2015 crisis to describe the people arriving in Europe. The terms have been used interchangeably to describe these people fleeing their home countries.

But those terms serve more than a just definition for their status. They all have legal obligations and consequences for the refugees and the host countries.

Who is a migrant?

The IOM defines a migrant as any person who is moving or has moved across an international border or within a state away from their usual place of residence.

The only issue is the fact that they have moved and the person's legal status is irrelevant as are the causes for the movement. The length of the stay is also not important. Some may move because they are being persecuted or for economic reasons or simply to be reunited with their families.

Migrants include those who will later seek asylum and obtain refugee status.

Who is an asylum seeker?

An asylum seeker is a person who makes a legal request for international protection. According to the UNHCR, every year around one million people seek asylum. As long as the application is pending, the status remains asylum seeker.

However, each country has different qualifications to determine who qualifies for international protection, and they have different processing rules.

Refused asylum seekers who have no other application to be processed face deportation, unless they are granted permission to stay on other grounds.

Who is a refugee?