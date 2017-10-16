The international community needs to help Syrian refugees in Lebanon return to "calm" parts of Syria, Lebanese President Michel Aoun said on Monday.

The Lebanese president’s call comes just two weeks after he said he wants Syrian refugees living in his country to henceforth start returning to their homes, voluntarily or not.

There are currently an estimated 1.5 million Syrian refugees in Lebanon, equal to around a quarter of Lebanon’s population. Aoun said Lebanon can no longer cope with the influx.

"My country cannot handle it anymore," Aoun told the representatives of the European Union, the Arab League and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council at a meeting in Beirut, according to his media office.

Adding clarity to his previous statement during a state visit to France on September 25, Aoun said he was not asking those who have political problems with the Syrian regime to go back and had no plan to force people back to places where they could face persecution.

Aoun also asked international aid agencies not to "scare" refugees who want to return from doing so.

The Lebanese president had previously said UN assistance given to aid Syrian refugees in "camps of misery" in Lebanon would be better used to return them to their country, pointing out that most of the Syrian regions from which the refugees hail are "now secure."