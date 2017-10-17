At least 39 people died in wildfires raging in central and northern Portugal on Sunday and Monday in the worst such calamity since a blaze killed 64 people in June, officials said.

In neighbouring Spain, at least three deaths were reported.

Hundreds of wildfires ravaged northern Spain and Portugal, scorching farmland and forcing the evacuation of towns and villages, authorities said on Monday.

Firefighters were battling 50 blazes in Portugal and a similar number in Spain. Portugal’s government asked for international help and declared a state of emergency in territory north of the Tagus river - about half of its landmass.

Flames ripped across Iberian countryside left tinder-dry by an unusually hot summer and early autumn, fanned by strong winds as remnants of ex-Hurricane Ophelia brushed coastal areas.

Television footage showed abandoned villages with many houses in embers and charred vehicles left on the roads.

Portuguese opposition parties and the media harshly criticised the government for failing to prevent a new wave of deadly fires after the country’s worst ever forest fire in June that killed 64 people.

TRT World'sSara Firth reports.

"Critical" situation

The wildfire situation is still "critical" due to temperatures above 30 C (86 F), but cooler, wetter weather is approaching, Gaspar said.

The fatalities in Portugal occurred in densely forested parts of central and northern part of the country after blazes broke out in "exceptional" weather circumstances, she said.

Emergency services recorded more than 500 wildfires on Sunday, the highest number of the year in a single day and the worst in more than 10 years.

Portugal, where more than 6,000 firefighters battled to put out fires on Sunday, has requested assistance from its European partners and Morocco.

The country has been especially hard hit by wildfires this year.