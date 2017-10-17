The National Football League will try to find a way to move on from the controversial issue of players protesting during the national anthem before games when it meets with team owners in New York this week for a regularly scheduled meeting.

The gesture by players who say they are protesting racial inequality and injustice has picked up steam ever since US President Donald Trump criticised the league last month for allowing players to do so.

The issue is sure to command much attention on Tuesday and Wednesday when the world's top-grossing sports league meets with team owners, players and their union's leaders inside a Manhattan hotel.

For its part, the NFL has said it will not seek a mandate for players to stand during renditions of the "Star-Spangled Banner" but rather seek out some form of compromise.