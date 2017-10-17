BIZTECH
3 MIN READ
Netflix adds 5M subscribers, doubles profit
Paid subscribers of the world’s leading online video streaming service are now over 104 million.
Netflix adds 5M subscribers, doubles profit
The company says revenues in the third quarter rose 30 percent from a year ago to $2.98 billion. / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2017

Netflix, the world’s leading online video streaming service, said on Monday it added some five million new subscribers over the past three months as profits doubled, in a quarterly update that sent shares of the streaming video giant higher.

California-based Netflix ended the third quarter with more than 104 million paid subscribers, with international memberships hitting 52.7 million and overtaking the number of US subscribers.

Net profits meanwhile jumped to $129 million, more than double the figure from the same period a year ago for the video giant known for “House of Cards,” “The Crown” and other original shows that are part of its library.

Revenues in the quarter rose 30 percent from a year ago to $2.98 billion, Netflix said.

“We are growing nicely across the world and are on track to exceed $11 billion in revenue in 2017,” a letter to shareholders said.

“Internet entertainment is delighting consumers, and we are staying at the forefront of this once-in-a-generation opportunity.”

Netflix has been aggressively expanding around the world, and is now present in some 190 markets, making it the leading service for streaming or on-demand television.

RECOMMENDED

Shares in the company jumped 1.7 percent in after-hours trade on the stronger-than-expected results.

Earlier this month Netflix said it was increasing prices for customers in the US and parts of Europe to help fuel investments in original shows and boost expansion.

“We spend disproportionately in the US to generate media and influencer awareness for our programming which we believe, in turn, is an effective way to facilitate word of mouth globally,” Netflix’s letter said.

“In our international segment, we are on track to generate positive contribution profit for the full year. As we move into 2018, we aim to achieve steady improvement in international profitability and a growing operating margin as our success in many large markets helps fund investments throughout Asia and the rest of the world.”

Netflix said it remains aware of the competition in the segment and noted that new streaming options are available or in the works from CBS, Disney and others.

“Since 2013, we’ve taken the long term view that we’re in the early stages of the worldwide, multi-decade transition from linear TV to internet entertainment,” the statement said.

“We have a good head start but our job is to improve Netflix as rapidly as possible to please our members by earning their viewing time and to stay ahead of the competition in the decades to come.”

SOURCE:AFP
Explore
High-speed train crash in Spain leaves at least 21 dead, dozens injured
Turkish president tells Syrian counterpart 'full removal of terrorism' vital for Syria, region
Türkiye backs Syria ceasefire deal, urges unity and full integration
Syria announces ceasefire deal to reclaim control of the northeast from YGP terrorists
Chile declares state of catastrophe as wildfires kill 16, force thousands to flee
YPG terrorists kill two civilians as group loses grip on Raqqa after local uprising
Three killed and 11 others wounded in Russia's air strike on city of Kharkiv, Ukraine says
Greenland stands firm as Europe pushes back on Trump’s tariff threats
At least six dead as massive fire rips through shopping centre in Pakistan's Karachi
Türkiye's Zeynep Sonmez rushes to aid ballkid during Australian Open win
Portugal votes as surveys point to likely runoff
Syrian tribes liberate natural gas, oil fields east of Euphrates from YPG terrorists
Ali Shaath begins duties as head of Gaza administration committee, signs mission statement
Water cut in Syria's Raqqa after main pipeline blown up in YPG terror attack: report
Iraq takes full control of Ain al Asad airbase after US withdrawal: defence ministry