Turkey's Deputy Prime Minister Recep Akdag has said that 40 Somalis, including three children, who got injured in Saturday’s truck bombing in Somalia's capital Mogadishu, arrived in the Turkish capital Ankara late on Monday.

More than 300 people were killed and hundreds of others were wounded by twin bomb explosions in Mogadishu.

On Monday morning, Turkey's Health Minister Ahmet Demircan arrived in the Somali capital to oversee Turkish assistance accompanied by 33 staff, including a medical team specialising in emergency services, the Turkish Embassy said in a statement.