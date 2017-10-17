Former US Ambassador to Turkey, John Bass, left for his new post to be the US ambassador to Afghanistan. His departure comes at possibly the most tense point in the history of Turkish-American relations.

The latest spat between the two nations came after a Turkish employee of the US consulate in Istanbul was arrested earlier this month on suspicion of links to the Fetullah Terrorist Organization (FETO), which is responsible for the 2016 coup attempt in Turkey.

After the arrest, Washington stopped issuing non-immigrant visas from its missions in Turkey, prompting Turkish missions in the US to hit back with a tit-for-tat move.

Despite Turkey’s calls for normalised relations and warnings of sacrificing relations with Turkey, the US Ambassador to Turkey on Monday released a video response maintaining its position on the issue. In the video, he accused "Some Turkish officials on providing information about the allegations to certain news outlets" and also said the "The arrest had raised questions about whether the goal of some officials is to disrupt the long-standing cooperation between the US and Turkey."

President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday blamed Bass for the crisis in relations between the NATO allies.

"It is the ambassador here who caused this," Erdogan told a meeting in Ankara, referring to the outgoing US envoy in Turkey, John Bass.

"It is unacceptable for the United States to sacrifice its strategic partner like Turkey for a presumptuous ambassador," he said.

Although Turkish officials blamed the ambassador for the spat, the State Department said Bass had been operating with the full authority of the US government.

In Serbia, at a joint press conference with the Serbian president, Erdogan said, “We do not see him as the representative of the United States in Turkey.”

It is traditional for outgoing envoys to make valedictory visits to top officials, though Bass’ visits were refused by some Turkish officials. It was unprecedented in the history of Turkish-US relations for Ankara to no longer recognise Washington's ambassador.

That was only the latest crisis after three years of tension between the two countries.

During the time John Bass was ambassador, the two NATO allies have gone through the most difficult period in their decades-long relationship. Here’s a look at the major issues in the Turkey-US relations during John Bass’ three-year tenure.

Turkey, the US and Syria

John Bass started his term as US Ambassador to Turkey in October 2014, and he began his term during an ongoing crisis between Turkey and the US over comments from then-State Secretary John Kerry, implying that Turkey was purchasing oil from Daesh.

Upon demands from Turkey for proof of such purchases, the US admitted that there was none, apologised and retracted their statements in 2016.

“I'd just say, look, we acknowledged that some of the initial assessments that we had were either corrected or were off-target a bit. We constantly do that. We admit when we make mistakes. We often wish that some other governments would do so as well,” John Bass said, after confirming that the CIA apologised for its claims.

Since then, Turkey-US relations have continued on a rocky path over regional issues due to US cooperation with the YPG in Syria.

The PKK, which is classified as a terrorist group by Turkey, the US and the EU, has been fighting the Turkish state for decades.

US support for the YPG, which Turkey considers the Syrian branch of the PKK has strained relations between the NATO allies. The US has admitted that the PKK and YPG have links, but says the YPG is important in the fight against Daesh.

The PKK is listed as a terrorist organisation by Turkey, the US and the EU which has been at war with the Turkish state since 1984.

In October 2014, Turkey denied the US permission to launch attacks against Daesh from its Incirlik Airbase due to concerns about US cooperation with the YPG. Months later in July, the two countries signed an agreement about the use of the airbase in the fight against the terrorist organisation. However, the agreement did not allow for US air support for the YPG in northern Syria.

During this period, however, photographs of US soldiers with YPG militants emerged in the media.

The US maintained that it was working with non-Kurdish elements of the Syrian Democratic Forces (SDF) of which YPG forms the backbone, despite photographs depicting US soldiers standing with YPG militants.

In 2016, John Bass also denied the US supports the YPG. When presented with photographs of US soldiers wearing YPG patches on their uniform, he said, “They don’t reflect a policy judgment by the United States with respect to the fight against Daesh.”

"Wearing the YPG patches was unauthorised, and it was inappropriate – and corrective action has been taken," US Colonel Steve Warren said in response to the photographs and the Turkish reaction. "And we have communicated as much to our military partners and our military allies in the region."

Warren also explained that it was customary for US troops to wear the insignia of the groups with which they fight.

Bass quoted Warren in explaining the photographs, said instead that they were “personal moves.”

"A Pentagon spokesperson said, these personal moves were made without permission and they were corrected," he said.

Although the US Defense Chief admitted that the YPG is linked to PKK, the US continued its arming of the YPG in northern Syria, in addition to providing logistical, strategic and bombardment support.