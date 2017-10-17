Taliban suicide car bombers and gunmen attacked a provincial Afghan police headquarters on Tuesday, killing at least 33 people including the police chief and wounding 160 in the deadliest of a series of attacks across the country, officials and militants said.

The attack targeted a police training centre attached to the headquarters in Gardez, the capital of eastern Paktia province, and the death toll was expected to rise.

"The hospital is overwhelmed and we call on people to donate blood," said Shir Mohammad Karimi, deputy health director in Gardez, the capital of Paktia province.

At least five attackers were also killed, the Interior Ministry said in a statement.

Officials said the provincial police chief was among the dead.

Both civilians and security forces were among the casualties, deputy public health director Hedayatullah Hameedi said.

The Taliban claimed responsibility.