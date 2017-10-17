Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Polish capital Warsaw on Tuesday on a one-day visit aimed at boosting trade.

Erdogan was accompanied by a large delegation including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, EU Minister Omer Celik, National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci.

During the trip, Erdogan is due to hold meetings with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Beata Szydlo as well as the speakers of both houses of the parliament.

He will also attend a Polish-Turkish business forum.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the countries "share similar approaches to regional and international issues." Turkey supported Poland joining NATO while Warsaw has backed Turkey's bid to join the EU.