Poland expresses support for Turkey's EU membership bid
During Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan's one-day visit to Warsaw, aimed at boosting trade between the two countries, Polish President Andrzej Duda expressed support for Turkey's membership to the EU.
Poland's President Andrzej Duda and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan shake hands during the news conference after their meeting at the Presidential Palace in Warsaw, Poland, October 17, 2017. Reuters / Reuters
By Staff Reporter
October 17, 2017

Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan arrived in the Polish capital Warsaw on Tuesday on a one-day visit aimed at boosting trade.

Erdogan was accompanied by a large delegation including Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu, Energy Minister Berat Albayrak, EU Minister Omer Celik, National Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli and Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci.

During the trip, Erdogan is due to hold meetings with President Andrzej Duda and Prime Minister Beata Szydlo as well as the speakers of both houses of the parliament.

He will also attend a Polish-Turkish business forum.

According to the Turkish Foreign Ministry, the countries "share similar approaches to regional and international issues." Turkey supported Poland joining NATO while Warsaw has backed Turkey's bid to join the EU.

President Duda on Tuesday said Poland hopes Turkey will eventually join the European Union, ahead of an EU summit which will discuss the frayed relations between Brussels and Ankara.

"Poland has supported and [also] today supports Turkey's EU accession efforts," Duda told a joint news conference with President Erdogan.

Erdogan's trip comes two days ahead of an EU leaders' meeting that is due to focus on migration, defence, digitalisation and foreign affairs, including EU relations with Turkey.

Trade between Turkey and Poland has more than doubled over the last 10 years, rising from $2.49 billion in 2006 to nearly $6 billion last year, according to Turkey's Economy Ministry.

Turkish exports to Poland were worth $1.9 billion between January and September while imports were valued at $2.1 billion.

SOURCE:TRTWorld and agencies
