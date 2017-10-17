Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday is scheduled to attend an event marking Turkey’s involvement in the field of international media.

The conference, organised by Turkey’s public broadcaster TRT World, will take place at the Conrad Istanbul Bosphorus Hotel between October 18-19 in Istanbul, Turkey.

TRT World ’s Director General Ibrahim Eren described The TRT Forum as “the Davos of politics and media,” and emphasised his aim of “contributing to Turkey’s mission to produce resolutions for global problems."

Somalia’s Prime Minister Hassan Ali Khayre and Turkey’s Prime Minister Binali Yildirim are scheduled to deliver keynote addresses on Wednesday morning, with the recent bomb attacks in Mogadishu no doubt high on the agenda.

The Turkish Red Crescent was among the first responders on site, underscoring the close ties between the two countries.