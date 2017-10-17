At least 12 policemen were wounded in a bomb attack targeting a police vehicle in Turkey's southern Mersin city on Tuesday.

An image of the street published on news broadcaster NTV's website showed smoke billowing from the area, which had been cordoned off by police.

Ambulances and police were dispatched to the scene of blast in central Yenisehir district, Mersin’s Chief Public Prosecutor Mustafa Ercan told Anadolu Agency.

The wounded were taken to various hospitals in the city, he said, adding an investigation had been launched into the incident.

Mersin Mayor Burhanettin Kocamaz told news channel Haberturk that the attack took place on the street where the local governor's office is located. He said the police vehicle was moving at the time of the attack.