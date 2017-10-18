Turkish soccer team Besiktas defeated French rival AS Monaco 2-1 Tuesday in an away match of the UEFA Champions League's Group G.

Striker Cenk Tosun of the Black Eagles scored in each half and led the team to victory.

Radamel Falcao gave Monaco the lead in the 30th minute of the match, but Tosun equalized in the 34th minute, with the first half ending at 1-1.

In the second half, Tosun scored the winning goal in 54th minute.