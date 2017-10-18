Harvey Weinstein resigned from the board of The Weinstein Company on Tuesday, as he faces allegations that he sexually harassed or assaulted a number of women over three decades in the film business.

In a statement, the board said it also ratified its October 8 decision to fire Weinstein as chief executive of the movie and television company he co-founded with his brother.

A source close to Weinstein confirmed that he had resigned from the board and had no further comment. Weinstein has denied having non-consensual sex with anyone.

The company is now trying to chart a future without Weinstein, the aggressive dealmaker with a knack for managing Hollywood talent, money and egos.

On Monday, it said it was in talks to sell the bulk of its assets to private equity firm Colony Capital.

One of Hollywood’s most influential forces since launching in October 2005, The Weinstein Company has produced and distributed films including The King's Speech and Silver Linings Playbook.

A fresh blow