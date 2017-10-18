POLITICS
FK Qarabag's rise from the ashes
For the first time in history, an Azeri team has qualified for the UEFA Champions League. FK Qarabag will host their second group stage match at the Olympic Stadium in Baku.
FK Qarabag's rise into the UEFA Champions League is about more than just football. / AFP
By Staff Reporter
October 18, 2017

They're not the most high profile of clubs, but FK Qarabag certainly has one of the most unique stories. 

The Azerbaijan side will welcome Atletico Madrid to Baku on Wednesday night in the UEFA Champions League group match.

For the first time in history an Azerbaijani team has qualified for Europe's most prestigious domestic football competition. 

The club's origins are from Aghdam in western Azerbaijan.

Just over 20 years ago, Armenian forces bombed the city over a territorial dispute with the Azeris.

Fierce fighting and daily air strikes left around 35,000 people dead.

The team had no choice but to move to Baku.

TRT World 's Lance Santos takes a look at one of the unlikely success stories of this year's Champion's League.

SOURCE:TRT World
